Asamoah Explains Aduana Exit

Nathaniel Asamoah

Former Aduana Stars striker, Nathaniel Asamoah granted an interview to Footballmadeinghana from his base in Armenia and has disclosed the real reasons he left the Ghanaian champions to join FC Banants in last August.

“There was no more support from the supporters. When I scored and helped the team they supported us but when results are bad they stopped supporting and abused us. But we are supposed to be together when we win and when we are defeated they are still supposed to back the team but it wasn’t the case.” Asamoah revealed to this website.

“Is that how supporters support their clubs? I don’t think so. I cannot say more but I just lost the love I had for the club. I had determined to achieve bigger things with the club after the league success but it got to a time the supporters behavior was not acceptable and tolerable anymore and I had to leave,” the former Kotoko forward explained.

“I had been contacted by an agent via Facebook who wanted to transfer me to my current club (FC Banants) but I told him I am currently playing in Africa with Aduana Stars and didn’t want to be divide-minded. The agent insisted and kept on messaging me to give my consent but I didn’t agree. I later even blocked him on Facebook so that I can concentrate because I really loved the club (Aduana).”

“So what happened was that Edward Kpodo is at the club (FC Banants) and so they asked him for my contact number and so it was Kpodo who gave them my number and that is how I joined them in Armenia.”

“I did leave because my love for the club finished following the treatment we (Aduana) players were subjected to by the some of the supporters especially after the 3-3 home draw against Raja Casablanca.”

Asamoah was a key part of Aduana Stars that won the 2017 Ghana Premier League and is one of the most prolific Ghanaian players.