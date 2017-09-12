Asamoah Excels In Juve Win

Kwadwo Asamoah

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has been hailed as a ‘new purchase’ for Juventus after his stupendous performance in their 3-0 win against Chievo on Saturday.

Asamoah was heavily linked with a move away from the Juventus Arena this summer with Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The Istanbul-based side showed interest in acquiring his services but the transfer did not materialise after the Bianconeri failed to find his replacement.

The 28-year-old was handed a rare start at left back by manager Maxilliano Allegri against Chievo in front of the Bianconeri faithful as regular man for the position Alex Sandro was given a rest ahead of their upcoming UEFA Champions League clash against Barcelona.

Asamoah did not disappoint as Old Lady recorded a resounding victory.

He was one of the best on the field, showing himself polished and ready to play from the back as well as the midfield.

Dutiful and very strong physical player, he has always been an important man since he came to Turin in the summer of 2012.