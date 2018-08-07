Asamoah Earns Manager’s Praise

Kwadwo Asamoah

Inter Milan manager, Luciano Spalletti, has heaped praises on Ghana midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah, following his superlative performance against Olympique Lyon in the International Champions Cup on Saturday.

The Nerazzurri inflicted a 1-0 defeat on the French giants via Lautaro Martinez’s 52nd-minute strike at the Stadio Via del Mare.

“Lautaro [Martinez] and [Mauro] Icardi with Nainggolan? We’ll have lots of matches to play and we need to manage for all of them,” Spalletti said.

“Lautaro knows what to do on the ball, he has the right attitude for every type of situation and he knows how to play as an advanced midfielder.

“For the goal, Icardi showed extraordinary movement. Dalbert is showing he’s in excellent shape in pre-season.

“We have a lot of options up front but thankfully there are lots of matches. I pick the team by making positive choices, not rejecting players.

“Asamoah is showing all that was expected of him and his versatility provides us with a lot of solutions.”

The 29-year-old equally drew compliments from his manager, team mates and from the Inter fraternity after good midfield performances against Swiss side Sion, English outfits Sheffield United and Chelsea and Zenit Saint Petersburg of Russia, after debuting at left-back against Swiss club, Lugano.

Inter are set to wrap up their pre-season series with a game against Spanish side, Atletico Madrid on Saturday.