Articulator Truck Runs Into Building, Injures 5

Five persons are reported injured with one in a critical condition at the Techiman Holy Family Hospital in the Brong Ahafo Region after an articulator truck skipped off the road running into a building.
An eyewitness told Joy News that the truck with registration number NR 601-12 was heading towards Kintampo from Techiman driving at a high speed and the driver lost control driving into a parked taxi with registration number AS 4422-16.
According to the eyewitness, considering the impact to the building, which happens to be a store room, it would have been disastrous if people were occupying it.
The taxi which was then picking passengers skidded off the road with the truck running into a building.
Three persons in the truck all got injured with the driver said to be in critical condition.
The driver of the taxi and a female passenger who were also reported injured were rushed to the Techiman Holy Family Hospital for treatment.
The incident which occurred at about 6:50 am on Friday occurred in the Tuobodom township during a downpour.
The truck is still at the accident scene yet to be towed.
-Myjoyonline