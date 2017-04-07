Articulator Truck Runs Into Building, Injures 5

Five persons are reported injured with one in a critical condition at the Techiman Holy Family Hospital in the Brong Ahafo Region after an articulator truck skipped off the road running into a building.

An eyewitness told Joy News that the truck with registration number NR 601-12 was heading towards Kintampo from Techiman driving at a high speed and the driver lost control driving into a parked taxi with registration number AS 4422-16.

According to the eyewitness, considering the impact to the building, which happens to be a store room, it would have been disastrous if people were occupying it.

The taxi which was then picking passengers skidded off the road with the truck running into a building.

Three persons in the truck all got injured with the driver said to be in critical condition.

The driver of the taxi and a female passenger who were also reported injured were rushed to the Techiman Holy Family Hospital for treatment.

The incident which occurred at about 6:50 am on Friday occurred in the Tuobodom township during a downpour.

The truck is still at the accident scene yet to be towed.

-Myjoyonline