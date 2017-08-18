ARSOG Election Soon

Edinam Atatsi

Chairman of the Election Committee of the Audio Visual Rights Society of Ghana (ARSOG), James Twumasi Ankrah, says preparations are underway for the election of officers to lead the society for the next four years.

The officers will represent the board members and directors of ARSOG, which is made up of producers, authors and performers.

According to Twumasi Ankrah, nomination forms will be released on Monday, August 21, 2017, and will be available at the society’s offices in Accra and Kumasi. The forms will be returned on August 28 and a date for elections announced.

He indicated that the elected officers will then elect the various executive officers.

The General Manager of ARSOG and Coordinator of the Elections Committee, Major Kwesi Gyampoh (Rtd), mentioned that preparations are far advanced for the elections which will take place after the due vetting of the contestants.

Other members of the election committee are Kwame Oppong, vice chairman; Habib Salisu, secretary; Edinam Atatsi, deputy secretary; Christopher Dadzie, organiser; Felix K. Arhin, PRO; James Osei Tutu, assistant PRO, and Michael Afranie, deputy organiser.