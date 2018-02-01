Arsenal Unveil Aubameyang

Aubameyang

Arsenal have completed the club-record £56 million signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund confirmed the news on their Twitter account yesterday, before Arsenal then shared a series of pictures of Aubameyang posing in the club’s home kit, pulling a variety of animated poses. He has become the best-paid player in the club’s history on a three-and-a-half-year contract worth £180,000 per week.

The 28-year-old striker is part of a transfer merry-go-round that will see Olivier Giroud leave the Gunners for Chelsea and Michy Batshuayi quit Stamford Bridge to replace Aubameyang at Dortmund.

But Aumbameyang brings with him a bad-boy reputation, having been the subject of several disciplinary proceedings by Dortmund as he pushed for a move away from the club.

A statement from Dortmund sporting director, Michael Zorc, alluded to the recent problems, saying: ‘Apart from the unpleasant events of recent weeks, we like to remember that the story of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at BVB for more than four years was a single success story.

‘He has done great things for Borussia Dortmund at this time, scored many important goals and is part of the team that brought the DFB Cup to Dortmund in 2017. We wish Pierre-Emerick all the best for his future at Arsenal.’

The move for the explosive striker has been driven by Arsenal’s recently-appointed head of recruitment Sven Mislintat.

Aubameyang does not fit the usual profile of player the Gunners have tried to sign in recent years.

At 28, he is likely to have little re-sale value. Similarly, his sometimes criticised attitude represents a shift from the type of personality the club have targeted under Arsene Wenger.

The Arsenal manager and chief executive, Ivan Gazidis, arrived at their London Colney training ground on Wednesday morning as they tied up the Aubameyang deal.

Wenger appeared in serious mood as he drove in just hours after his side’s humiliating 3-1 defeat at struggling Swansea.

But the boss may well have a smile back on his face after completing the impressive signing of a striker who has excelled in the Bundesliga. He scored 141 goals in 212 appearances for Dortmund.