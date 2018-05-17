Arsenal Set To Appoint Arteta

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are closing in on appointing Mikel Arteta as their new manager.

Sportsmail understands players have been told that Arteta is 90 per cent certain to replace Arsene Wenger.

The Spaniard, who has been working with Pep Guardiola and Manchester City for the past two seasons, is the preferred candidate of chief executive Ivan Gazidis and influential director Josh Kroenke, son of owner Stan.

Other board members, including head of football relations, Raul Sanllehi, had wanted a candidate with a proven track-record.

But Max Allegri, Luis Enrique and Joachim Low appeared to have all dropped out of the race.