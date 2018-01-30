Arsenal Finally Capture Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal have agreed a club-record fee of £55.4million with Borussia Dortmund for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international, who has been the subject of intense interest this month from the Gunners, is also set to be the club’s highest-paid player.

Arsenal have offered Aubameyang a three-and-a-half-year contract worth £180,000 a week as they look to bolster their attacking options.

Meanwhile, Sport Bild are reporting that Borussia Dortmund have lined up their replacement for Aubameyang, with Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi to be loaned to the Bundesliga outfit.

Dortmund had looked at signing Giroud but a move for the Frenchman failed, with the striker’s family wanting him to stay in England.

Aubameyang’s arrival means Arsenal will allow Giroud to move to Chelsea should their London rivals meet the club’s £35m valuation.

Chelsea discussed Giroud over the weekend as they are struggling to strike an agreement with Roma for Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri.