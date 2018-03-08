Arsenal Eye Low… To Replace Wenger

Joachim Low

Germany coach Joachim Low will be the leading candidate to succeed Arsene Wenger, sources have told ESPN FC, if, as is becoming increasingly likely, the Arsenal manager’s 22-year reign ends this summer.

Wenger’s grip on his position has been weakened significantly in recent weeks, with the team currently on a run of four successive defeats in all competitions, and sources close to the first-team squad at the Emirates have also told ESPN FC that some senior players have now lost faith in the Frenchman and believe changes are needed in the dressing room and on the training pitch.

Although Wenger’s contract as manager is not due to expire until June 2019, having signed a two-year deal following last season’s FA Cup final victory over Chelsea, the 68-year-old is losing support within the Arsenal hierarchy.

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers have their admirers at the Emirates, but sources have told ESPN FC that Low would be the preferred candidate.

Low, 58, is under contract with the German national football association (DFB) until the end of Euro 2020, but there is a belief within the game that he could be tempted to take on the challenge of club management following this summer’s World Cup in Russia, where Germany will defend the trophy won four years ago in Brazil.