Arrest Savelugu Thugs – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has ordered the police to arrest persons perpetrating acts of lawlessness in Savelugu Municipality of the Northern region.

Savelugu has been the den of lawlessness following the appointment of Hajia Aishetu Seidu as Municipal Chief Executive of the area.

Irate youth there affiliated to the ruling government went berserk in protest of Hajia Aishetu’s appointment, raiding and vandalizing the Assembly office in the area. The situation degenerated Thursday, June 15, 2017 leading to three people severely injured.

Decrying the situation Monday June 19, 2017 during the investiture of Sophia Akuffo as the new Chief Justice, Akufo-Addo said: “Recent disturbances in Savelugu, for example, where allegedly a handful of party executives and youth, trying to prevent the Municipal Chief Executive who has been duly appointed with the requisite approval of the municipal assembly from working, are obviously unacceptable.”

He thus charged the police to do everything “in their power to bring to book all those who fall foul of the law. We cannot have development which will bring jobs to our youth without order.”

He pledged his government will not “shield any party hooligans from the law,” as he used the occasion “to assure the country that my government will not shield anyone found to have broken the laws of this country.”

He added: “Application of the laws of the land must occur in the words of the judicial oath: without fear or favour … or ill will, and, therefore, without recourse to the political or religious or ethnic affiliations of any citizen of the land.

“When you fall foul of the law, you must be dealt with accordingly and the law enforcement agencies, including the judiciary must ensure this is done. To persons perpetrating acts of lawlessness in the name of being members of the ruling party, let me make it clear to you that you will find no shield in my government from the law.”

-Starrfmonline