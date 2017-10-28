Arrest Law Breakers – Nana Tells Police

President Akufo-Addo being welcomed by Nene Sakitey II, Chief of Krobo Odumase, to the Ngmayem festival

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has tasked law enforcement agencies to deal with any individual who will break the law to ensure indiscriminate justice.

According to President Akufo-Addo, his government is committed to maintaining the peace and stability of the country.

“Whoever falls foul of the law will be dealt with accordingly, and the law enforcement agencies, including the judiciary, must ensure that this is done.”

President Akufo-Addo, who gave this charge when speaking at this year’s Ngmayem Festival of the chiefs and people of Manya Krobo, in the Eastern Region on Friday, stressed, “The application of the laws of the land will occur, in the words of the judicial oath, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will, and without recourse to the political, religious or ethnic affiliations of any citizen of the land.”

He was reacting to the recent acts of hooliganism at Karaga and Sissala in the Northern and Upper West Regions respectively by some alleged youth of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

They were said to have chased out the DCEs and locked the offices.

While bemoaning the unfortunate incidents, the president said his administration is poised to stop all forms of vigilantism in the country.

He noted that Ghana has the unique potential to feed her growing population, meet the raw material requirements of her processing industries, achieve food security, and compete successfully as a leading supplier to countries around the country and beyond.

Jobs

President Akufo-Addo noted, “Through our flagship programme, ‘Planting for food and jobs,’ we have ensured the provision of improved seeds, the supply of subsidized fertilizers, the provision of dedicated extension services, a marketing strategy and the use of e-agriculture. Under this programme, 227.8 hectares of land were cultivated in the major season, and 179.8 hectares for the minor season in Manya Krobo.”

In anticipation of a bumper harvest this year, he said the National Buffer Stock Company Limited had been resourced to provide ready market for farm produce.

Policies

President AKufo-Addo, who outlined some of the policies of his administration, said the government had been working to grow Ghana’s economy and open up opportunities for all her citizens.

“My government has started the ‘Free Senior High School’ programme, guaranteeing secondary education for all of Ghana’s children; and is heralding the revival of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS),” he reiterated.

The president added that his administration had abolished a number of nuisance taxes, which were stifling the growth of the private sector, and introduced a number of policies aimed at formalising the structure of the Ghanaian economy – such as the National Identification Scheme, National Digital Property Addressing System, e-registration system to enhance business registration processes, paperless system at the ports, among many other initiatives.

“We are doing all of these because we want to build a Ghana, which looks to the use of its own resources and its proper management as the way to engineer social and economic growth in our country. We want to build a Ghana beyond aid,” President Akufo-Addo emphasised.

Nene Sakite II

The paramount chief of the Manya Krobo Traditional Council, Nene Sakite II, congratulated the president on fulfilling the ‘Free SHS’ promise he made to Ghanaians during the 2016 campaign.

The traditional ruler appealed to the president to create an additional district for the Klo State to accelerate development for the Krobos.

Nene Sakite II announced that the State had made available land for the government to invest and create jobs for the unemployed youth.

From Daniel Bampoe, Odumase – Krobo