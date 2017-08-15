Arrest Illegal Loggers – DCE

Karikari Acheamfour

The Afigya-Kwabre District Chief Executive (DCE), Karikari Acheamfour, has tasked police officers in the area to arrest and prosecute illegal loggers and chainsaw operators to stop deforestation and its ramifications.

According to him, the issue of illegal logging in the district, particularly in the Boaman community and its surrounding areas, is a bother to the authorities.

In an interaction with members of the Boaman community during a day’s familiarisation working visit, Mr. Acheamfour asked the law enforcement officers to keep their eyes on the district’s forest zones and ward off offenders from conducting their operations.

He also issued ‘Stop work’ order to chainsaw operators dong illegal loggings in the district, asserting that their activities were affecting the vegetation cover.

The DCE, who was concerned about the poor road network in the district, pledged the assembly’s preparedness to facilitate the rehabilitation of the deplorable roads and assist the community with other social amenities, indicating that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is committed to developing rural communities in the country.

“The NPP government means business and President Akufo-Addo is committed to his promises. He has personally assured me that our roads will be fixed,” he told the residents.

Mr. Acheamfour thanked the people for their continuous support for the NPP and for voting massively in the last elections that saw the party winning overwhelmingly.

His visit took him to the community’s police station, the district’s agric office, hospital and market where he interacted with the people.

On the government’s epic agricultural revolution campaign, DCE Karikari urged farmers to take full advantage of the ‘Planting for food and jobs’ programme, and go for seeds from the agric office for planting.

Mr Karikari Acheamfour encouraged the people to take up some community initiatives such as construction of a senior high school block to attract support from the central government.

Nana Antwi Bosiako, chief of Boaman, lamented the spate of child loitering in the community, especially in the night.

He pleaded with the DCE to provide them with places of convenience.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi