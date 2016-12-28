‘Arrest Collins Dauda’s Brother’

Wanted! Abdullai Naaba

A Goaso circuit court has issued a bench warrant for the immediate arrest of Abdullai Naaba, brother of Collins Dauda, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development.

The order from the court presided over by Matthew Kyeremanten, follows the failure of the accused person to appear before it to be tried in a case involving him.

Naaba, who recently shocked the entire nation by openly declaring that he kills his political opponents at will, was expected to appear before the court on a charge of assault preferred against him by Mrs. Cecilia Gyan-Amoah, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Asutifi South in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

When the case was due for hearing last week Wednesday, the two other accomplices – Stephen Kwaku Amoako and Sadam Mohammed – were present.

The absence of Naaba compelled the trial judge to issue a bench warrant for his arrest and granted the two others bail in the sum of GH¢25,000 each with one surety.

The duo have denied the charges of physical assault and stealing.

That was after the prosecution led by Chief Inspector T. K. Abochie, had told the court that the police had been combing the whole vicinity in search of Collins Dauda’s brother.

Meanwhile, drama unfolded at the trial as the Chief of Kussasi people in the area, one Atuula, appealed to the court to allow him settle the case out of court.

But the request was fiercely opposed by Mrs. Gyan-Amoah, who saw the intervention as a surprise.

She told the court that she had never met any Atuula neither had they discussed any out-of-court settlement.

Mr. Kyeremanten had no other option than to continue the hearing as it appeared the complainant was not prepared for any out-of-court settlement.

The complainants in the case are all NPP members who were allegedly assaulted by the accused persons. They are Zakari Yakubu and Frank Osei Mensah – all from Nkaseim-Nkrankrom.

On November 26, 2016 the NPP members who were sent by their parliamentary candidate (Mrs. Amoah) to deliver some farm implements to a Kusaase group at Nkaseim-Nkrankrom were reportedly physically assaulted and their belongings seized by the accused persons.

By Jeffrey D. Johnson & I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.

Pix saved as Abdullai Naaba