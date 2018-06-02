Army Commander Justifies Sacked Recruits

The Commandant of the Ghana Army Training School, Brigadier General Moses Mohammed Aryee, has stated that the 17 recruits, who were dismissed recently by the military, failed their basic fitness test at the Army Recruits Training School (ARTS) at Shai Hills in the Greater Accra Region.

According to him, several opportunities were given to the affected recruits to pass the basic fitness test.

They were part of 355 recruits who were admitted on December 15, 2017 to undergo the six-month military training at Shai Hills.

Speaking at the passing out parade of 328 recruits at Shai Hills, General Aryee said the Ghana Armed Forces has certain basic standards with regards to medical and physical fitness, discipline and mental aptitude, which must be practically demonstrated by all personnel.

“Failure to meet these standards simply means that you cannot be a soldier.”

He noted that some of the recruits need to make a lot of effort to address their weaknesses.

He added that soldiers are required to pass physical fitness test annually in order to remain in the army.

The commandant of the army training school told the recruits that they would be posted to various units to undertake assignments both locally and internationally to promote the national interest.

“The Ghana Armed Forces, as an institution, has a respectable name both locally and international, and this accomplishment has come about as a result of high standards of discipline, self sacrifice, commitment, hard work, dedication to duty courage, honesty and respect for supremacy of the constitution of the republic of Ghana.

Brig General Aryee reminded personnel that as soldiers they operate under both civil and military laws of the country.

“Be informed that the Military High Command detests unwarranted and unnecessary confrontation between the military personnel and personnel of other sister security agencies, especially the police and must foster good relations with them.”

He also urged relations and friends not to use the military personnel to settle personal scores and undertake other unauthorized duties that could jeopardize their career.

The Overall Best Recruit Award, Best Award in Academics and Best Female Recruit Award went to Private Mercy Naa Dede while Private Zita Frimpong also took the Best Award in Drill.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey