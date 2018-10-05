Armwrestling Trainers Course Hits BA

Osei Asibey, Prez, Ghana Armwrestling Federation

The Ghana Armwrestling Federation will continue the expansion of Armwrestling in the Brong Ahafo (BA) regional capital of Sunyani.

The federation in collaboration with the Brong Ahafo regional Armwrestling Association and the National Sports Authority will train would-be referees and coaches for the region in a program dubbed “The Training of the Trainer”.

The would-be referees and coaches will be drawn from the Security Services, Gyms, Tertiary Institutions, Physical Education coaches from schools and the general public for the one-day certification program.

The Course Director will take participants through general and competition rules, coaching and battle techniques, power drills etc.

He will interact with the Brong Ahafo media and take them through the jargons and reporting of Armwrestling.

The coaches after the training will work with clubs and schools to enhance the steady growth of Armwrestling in Brong Ahafo Region.

“Armwrestling is the least expensive but easy to play traditional sport and we want to make it the preferred and the most played sport in Ghana.

Norbert Kwankye of the Brong Ahafo Armwrestling Association told www.armwrestlingghana.com that the BAR Armwrestling is encouraging participation by leveraging on the brand that was built when Ghana hosted the 2018 Africa Armwrestling Championships.

The program which is being managed by GAF is sponsored by Eagle Extra Stout and will be held on October 8 at the Sunyani Stadium from 9am.

This is in preparation for the upcoming Eagle Extra Stout Regional Armwrestling-The BA Challenge.

From The Sports Desk