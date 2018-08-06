Armwrestling Grateful To Govt, Sponsors

GAF prez, Charles Osei Asibey (L) with other officials at the closing ceremony

The World Armwrestling Federation (WAF) and its affiliates- Africa Armwrestling Federation (AAF), Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), as well as the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of Accra 2018, have expressed their profound gratitude to the government and people of Ghana for the tremendous support in the successful organisation of the 9th Africa Armwrestling Championship in Accra, Ghana from 26-29 July 2018.

The Federation particularly lauded the show of love by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, National Sports Authority, Ghana Olympic Committee, Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Twellium Ghana Ltd, Kofikrom Pharmaceuticals Ltd., T.T Brothers Co. Ltd., Accra Brewery Ltd., Henry’s Inn Restaurant, Wonak Abie Enterprise, Aayalolo Bus, Paradise Pack, I-Level Media, Erata Hotel and the entire Ghanaian media which ensured that country once again featured on the world map of sports in general and Armwrestling in particular.

This, according to the Federation, culminated in the historic achievement of a record 31 Gold, 32 Silver and 25 Bronze medals, which made Ghana the overall winner of the 9th edition of the continental championship with a total of 88 medals.

It said the continental event, indeed, enhanced the credential of Ghana as destination for sports, tourism and hospitality.

According to the General Secretary of the World Armwrestling Federation, Marcea Simonescue, “The event in Ghana was an exceptional display of sportsmanship and passes for a Mini-World Championship.”

He added “As the fastest growing sport, we wish to reiterate the desire of the leadership of both the Ghana Armwrestling Federation, and the national team, the Golden Arms, to work hard in the coming days to ensure the energy of the country’s teeming youth are positively directed to win more laurels for the country and use the sport to better their lot.

“Beyond the Africa Armwrestling Championship, Ghana Armwrestling will focus on the upcoming World Championships in Turkey, community development and the proposed Armwrestling League live on TV later in the year.”

Mali hosts the 10th edition of the tournament in 2019 and Ghana will feature prominently to defend its title.

From The Sports Desk