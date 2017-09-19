Armed Soldiers Clash With Woyome At His Trassaco Mansion

Alfred Agbesi Woyome

Armed security operatives on Tuesday clashed with embattled businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome after they stormed his residence to value the property.

The security operatives numbering over 25, made up of personnel from the National Security, military and officials from the Ghana Valuation Board besieged the residence of Mr. Woyome to value the building to offset the GHS51.2million the Government of Ghana is trying to retrieve from him.

Mr. Woyome, according to Starr News’ Naa Dedei Tettey questioned how the security officers secured a warrant when the courts were on vacation.

In a bid to prevent the security operatives from entering into some parts of his Trassaco home, a police officer reportedly pointed a gun at Mr. Woyome’s wife claiming that he was being recorded.

Mr. Woyome had earlier told officials of the Lands Commission after they were summoned by the Supreme Court to testify in the cross-examination that the only building he owned in Accra was located at Abelenkpe.

Speaking to Starr News in an interview, Mr. Woyome said he only allowed the security operatives into his home after they produced what looked like “an order from the Supreme Court.”

According to him, the security officers taunted him after one of them had pointed a gun on his wife. Mr. Woyome added that he is willing to repay the GHc51million but added that he is being harassed by the state.

Alfred Woyome was paid ¢51 million after he claimed that he helped Ghana to raise funds to construct stadia for purposes of hosting the CAN 2008 Nations Cup.

The Supreme Court in 2014 ordered Mr. Woyome to pay back the amount, after Mr. Martin Amidu challenged the legality of the judgment debt paid the businessman, Waterville, and Isofoton.

Following delays in retrieving the money, the Supreme Court judges unanimously granted the Attorney-General clearance to execute the court’s judgment ordering Mr. Woyome to refund the cash to the state.

-Starrfmonline