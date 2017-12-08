Armed Robber Grabbed For Shooting Two Victims

A 24-year-old armed robber, who allegedly attacked a house at Ashongman and shot two of the occupants, has been apprehended by some brave residents.

Dickson Ofori, 24, attacked the house located at Ashongman Bridge yesterday at about 3:30am and robbed the occupants of their laptops, mobile phones and WIFI device.

Two of the occupants raised an alarm but the suspect shot them indiscriminately.

Some angry residents, who came out of their rooms upon hearing the gunshots, disarmed the suspect, who attempted to escape with the items.

The victims- a 38-year-old man and 30-year-old woman- were rushed to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment.

The Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), ASP Efia Tenge confirmed to DAILY GUIDE that the suspect launched the attack on that particular house in the wee hours of yesterday when the neighborhood was very quiet.

The suspect, she said, moved from room to room in the house and robbed the occupants of their belongings at gunpoint.

Some of the brave residents disarmed the armed robber, seized the weapon and prevented him from escaping before calling the Kwabenya Police for assistance.

The suspect was subjected to severe beatings by the residents before the police arrived at the scene.

He was transported to the Kwabenya Police Station to assist in investigations.

ASP Tenge said the suspect, who has been provisionally charge with robbery, would soon be arraigned before court.

Meanwhile, the victims are currently responding to treatment.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)

Caption: Dickson Ofori, in police custody

Inset: the pistol seized by residents