Arm-wrestling Schools Trainers

An arm-wrestling match

The Ghana Armwrestling Federation will continue its aggressive development expansion of Armwrestling as it storms Kumasi to train would-be coaches for the region in “The Training of the Trainers” program.

The would-be coaches will be drawn from the Security Services, Gyms, Tertiary Institutions, Physical Education coaches from schools and the general public for the 1-day certification program.

The Course Director, Husseini Akuetteh Addy who is the Technical Director of Ghana Armwrestling Federation is also a senior referee for Africa and junior referee for World Armwrestling Federation’s respectively.

Mr Addy will take participants through general and competition rules, coaching and battle techniques, power drills etc.

He will interact with the Kumasi media and take them through the jargons and reporting of Armwrestling.

The coaches after they have been trained will work with clubs and schools to enhance steady growth of Armwrestling in Ashanti Region.

“Armwrestling is an easy to play traditional sport and we want to make it the preferred and the most played sport in Ghana hence the aggressive and continuous investment in training and promotions”- Charles Osei Asibey, President of Ghana Armwrestling Federation told www.armwrestlingghana.com .

The program which is fully sponsored by the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) comes off on Thursday September 28th, 2017 at the Sports Stadium from 9:00am.