Argentina World Cup Struggle Continues

Argentina came from behind to draw 1-1 with Venezuela on Tuesday but their inability to take what should have been an easy three points means the 2014 losing finalists are still a long way from guaranteeing their place in Russia next year.

The home side had won all six of their previous home qualifiers against Venezuela and were expected to do the same against the team that is bottom of the South American group and without a win in 10 games.

Argentina’s failure to take all three points left them fifth in the standings with two matches remaining, out of the top four spots which bring with them direct qualification for the finals.

‘Venezuela started to grow when they realised we couldn’t finish them off,’ Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli said after the match.

‘We let a great opportunity escape us. That’s football and it can happen.

‘The important thing is we all push so Argentina can be at the 2018 World Cup.’

Venezuela are well out of the running but got the opening goal just six minutes into the second half.