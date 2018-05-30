Arabic Instructors Commend Govt

Sheikh Muaaz Mohammed flanked by some teachers while addressing the press.

ARABIC INSTRUCTORS in the Ashaiman Municipality have extolled President Nana Akufo-Addo led-government for fulfilling its campaign promise to restore the teaching of Arabic language in schools.

According to them, so far, more than 60 Arabic instructors in the area have been given appointment letter by government to start teaching.

Spokesman for Arabic Teachers in Ashaiman, Sheikh Muaaz Mohammed addressing a press conference at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region said 65 Arabic teachers in the area have been recruited and are being paid.

“Unlike, formerly, when we teach for free, I can boldly say today that this government is really doing well by employing some of us to teach. The subject is also in the process of being absorbed into the Ghana Education Service (GES) syllabus to make Arabic examinable,” he stated.

He thanked President Akufo-Addo and his Vice for honouring their promise, appealing, however, for increased recruitment.

Sheikh Muaaz who used the opportunity to commend government for the creation of Ministry for Zongo and Inner City Development, commended the MCE of Ashaiman also for working hard to transform Ashaiman.

He appealed to the government to help address the poor sanitation situation in the Zongo communities.

Prior to the 2016 general elections, President Akufo-Addo promised to recruit the Arabic teachers and get them paid if he was voted into power.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia also disclosed at the Annual Celebration of the Birth of Prophet Mohammed at Fadama, in Accra that the Government had started fulfilling some of the campaign promises including restoring the Arabic instructors’ allowances which was scrapped by the previous government.

According to him, the government will soon recruit 3,000 Arabic teachers to aid inculcate global mindedness and cultural diversity in the citizenry.

He said the Ministry of Inner City and Zongo Development had been mandated to undertake the recruitment exercise.

This, he explained, forms part of government’s commitment to improve the education sector.

It would be recalled that the erstwhile President Kufuor administration put all Arabic teachers on government payroll but the Mills/Mahama administration scrapped the initiative rendering the Arabic instructors jobless.

From Vincent Kubi, Ashaiman