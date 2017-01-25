Apprentice Grabbed For Rape

A 20-year-old apprentice is in the grips of the police in Ho, the Volta Regional capital, for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in the bush.

A police source said David Azumah, a junior high school pupil who does part-time work as an undertaker to support his sick father, allegedly raped the victim in a bush near Anfoega-Gborgame.

The source said in October last year, Azumah was asked by his master in the undertaking business to pick the victim on motorbike from Anfoega-Gbogame to Tsome in the Ho-West District.

According to the source, halfway through the journey, Azumah stopped the motorbike and allegedly dragged the victim into the bush and raped her.

The police source said the victim, upon reaching home, narrated her ordeal to her parents who made a report to the police, leading to Azumah’s arrest.

GNA