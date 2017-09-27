Appiah Stadium Arrested For Insulting President

Appiah Stadium in handcuffs

Police in Kumasi, capital of the Ashanti Region, yesterday morning grabbed Appiah Stadium, an ardent supporter of ex-President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He was cooling off with his wife in his house at Pakyi New Site at about 11:00 am when policemen stormed the place and handcuffed him to the police station.

Plain-clothed police officers picked him up and brought him to Accra for the necessary action in line with police duties in matters bordering on crime.

The police said the country’s law prohibits plain insults and attacks on public officers, including the President of the Republic.

And since Appiah Stadium had openly said that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is a wee smoker, he was apprehended to substantiate his allegation.

The NDC serial caller and one-time security man at the Baba Yara Sport Stadium in Kumasi had admitted that he erred in using unprintable words to describe President Akufo-Addo who is old enough to be his father.

Interestingly, Appiah Stadium was sponsored to watch the 2006 World Cup in Germany by President Akufo-Addo, who was then a Minister of State under President Kufuor’s administration.

However, the NDC serial caller “intentionally insulted” President Akufo-Addo, using disparaging and uncultured language that society considers offensive.

As at press time, DAILY GUIDE learnt that he might be released and sent back to Kumasi.

Arrest

His arrest was necessitated by his raining of insults on President Akufo-Addo, which was recorded.

The Mahama ‘boy’ reportedly did not resist arrest as he willingly handed himself to the law enforcement agents.

Appiah Stadium was looking very sober when he arrived at the police regional headquarters in Kumasi Tuesday morning.

Curious people were seen rushing to the headquarters just to catch a glimpse of Appiah Stadium, who looked pale.

On the audio – which had since gone viral on social media – Appiah Stadium infamously described the president as a ‘chain wee smoker.’

The foul-mouthed Mahama ‘boy’ also hurled unprintable insults at Ghana’s first gentleman without any provocation.

Police sources said the law enforcers had heard about the wild allegation, which they noted had dented the image of the president.

They said they decided to arrest Appiah Stadium so that he could substantiate his wild allegation against the president.

Charge

Appiah Stadium faces a preliminary charge of breaching Section 208 of the Criminal Code, which talks about publication of false information in the public.

Sources at the Regional Police Headquarters in Kumasi disclosed that his case is serious and so he would surely be arraigned before a court of law very soon.

Apology

Appiah Stadium, 24 hours before his arrest, had spoken on various radio networks where he apologized for insulting the president.

Sounding apologetic, he described his action as childish and unwise and urged Ghanaians, particularly, President Nana Akufo-Addo, to forgive him.

Stadium, who for once sounded very dull, promised never to insult any top personality in the country again, if he was forgiven.

Initial Court Threat

Before Appiah Stadium openly apologized, a top New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori-Atta, had threatened to sue him in court.

Nicknamed Tomtom, the NPP man said Appiah Stadium had insulted every Ghanaian and so he (Tomtom) would ensure that the law dealt with him (Stadium) severely.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.& Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi