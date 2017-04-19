Appiah Shouldn’t Fail Us…. TT Brothers

Kwasi Appiah. INSET: Isaac Tetteh

President of TT Brothers Limited lsaac Tetteh has tasked new Ghana Manager Kwasi Appiah to discharge his duties without fear or favour to justify the confidence reposed in him by Ghanaians.

The Uncle T FC boss is among the tall list of well wishers who have backed the Ghanaian to succeed.

But Tetteh has indicated that one of the surest ways to succeed is to be assertive, strong and put his foot firmly on the ground.

He said, during his annual Easter party and donation at the Team SOS that Appiah, by virtue of the fact that he is a local breed should be supported by all.

To the former Hearts of Oak Board Member, Appiah’s ability to identify talents places him in a better position if only he does not bow to external pressures from friends and colleagues.

“Appiah shouldn’t disappoint us, he shouldn’t fail us. l know he wouldn’t. He shouldn’t allow friends and families to push players on him, he should be strong and put his foot down.

He should not be afraid of anybody, his trump card has been identification of talents, he should make local players his priority and he will succeed.

My argument is if l push a player on him and the said player can’t perform, he should think about Ghana first and not because he has a relationship with me; after all, Ghana is bigger than all of us.”

Appiah was reappointed after emerging tall among a pool of coaches across the globe.

Meanwhile, Uncle T presented food items worth thousands of Cedis to the Team SOS Village on Easter Monday.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum