Appiah Menka’s Death: NPP Directs Party Flags To Fly Low For 7 Days

Akenten Appiah–Menkah

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is saddened by the demise of its founding member and Chairman of the party’s Council of Elders in the Ashanti Region, Akenten Appiah Menka.

The veteran politician had been battling an illness for some time now until his demise Tuesday night, Myjoyonline.com learnt.

The private legal practitioner and businessman is known for producing the infamous Appino soap and also served as a Minister of State in the Kofi Abrefa Busia-led administration in the Second Republic.

He played a key role in the NPP’s 2016 campaign.

The governing party in a statement signed by acting General Secretary, John Boadu, has directed all party flags to fly at half-mast for seven (7) days as a mark of respect in honour of his memory.

Read the statement below:

PRESS RELEASE

‎NPP MOURNS

The NPP is utterly shocked and saddened by the demise of the venerable Appiah Akenten Menka, a founding father of the party and Chairman of the party’s Council of Elders in the Ashanti Region.

Undoubtedly, the legendary contributions of the Late Private Legal Practitioner and business tycoon, both financially and otherwise, to the fortunes of the NPP, cannot be overemphasized. We have indeed lost a father and a mentor.

The party commiserates first and foremost, with his immediate family and friends, the Ashanti Regional party and the rest of the nation for such incalculable loss. We stand with the family in these difficult times and would provide them the needed support as deserving of a hero.

As a mark of respect in honour of his memory, the NPP directs that all party flags in the respective regions and constituencies should be flown at half-mast for the next seven days.

May the soul of our dearly departed find rest in God’s bosom and May the family he left behind and indeed all of us find fortitude to bear this great loss.

…Signed…

JOHN BOADU

General Secretary (Ag)