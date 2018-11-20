Appiah Explains Second Half Tactics

Kwasi Appiah

Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah has attributed his side’s second half change in tactics to the altitude in Addis Ababa.

The Kwasi Appiah men, put up a sterling first half performance, resulting in two goals through striker, Jordan Ayew.

But the Black Stars failed to replicate the same performance after recess; which resulted in the home side’s dominance, especially in the latter stages.

And explaining what accounted for the Stars’ change in tactics after the game, coach Appiah said “The players did well considering the nature of the pitch and secondly the altitude, it wasn’t easy.

“Even though I was standing out there, I was sometimes finding it difficult to breathe but for them to the whole 90 minutes, I think they’ve done really well.

“Tactically, after we went ahead two goals, the intention was to make sure they will be able to contain the weather and for that reason the opposing team had the opportunity to maintain the ball more.

“At the end of the day, if they possess more you don’t have a problem but once they enter your box that’s where the problem will be created but on the whole looking at the altitude it was very difficult in the second half for our players.”

The 2-0 win puts Ghana second in Group F on six points from three matches, just a point behind leaders, Kenya.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum