Appiah Backs CAF Changes

GHANA HEAD Trainer, Kwasi Appiah, has expressed his happiness about the calendar changes at CAF.

He stated that the new decisions taken by CAF would surely help to improve the game on the African continent.

The Black Stars Coach said the calendar change would make the AFCON very attractive and competitive.

CAF has made some changes in its calendar, prominent of which is the change of AFCON date from January to June.

Kwasi Appiah noted that the change in the AFCON date is one of the best things to happen to African football.

According to him, the change would help prevent clashes that usually occur between European clubs and African national teams.

“The era whereby European teams clash with African national teams over the release of a player in January, will be a thing of the past.”

The Black Stars Coach also said the period whereby African players in Europe feigned injuries when called for national assignments, would also end.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi