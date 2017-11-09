I Have Appetite To Lead NDC – Joshua Alabi

Joshua Alabi

A former Rector of the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), Professor Joshua Alabi says his greatest wish is to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections.

According to him, he is the best bet for the oppositon party if it is really serious about coming back into power.

“I have appetite to lead the NDC in 2020 because I believe in myself and know that I am the right person to lead the party,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

Apart from Prof. Alabi, there are a host of NDC stalwarts who are all planning to upstage ex-President Mahama as the NDC’s flag bearer for 2020 because many claim he does not have what it takes to run for the highest office again, after his abysmal performance in the last election that culminated in his and the party’s humiliating defeat.

They include longstanding NDC flag bearer aspirant and former Minister of Trade and Industry, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah; former Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho and former National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) CEO, Sylvester Mensah, who was recently seen meeting NDC members at Sogakope.

But the former Greater Accra Regional Minister who left the political limelight in 2001, when he lost his seat said says he hopes to reclaim that seat for the NDC if given the nod ahead of the party’s presidential primaries.

After losing his seat in 2001, Prof Alabi was elected Greater Accra Region Chairman of the NDC.

But he later veered into academics, where he has carved a sterling niche for himself, at the helm of the transformation of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA). He is UPSA’s first Vice Chancellor, having served as Rector for many years.

He was named Africa Vice Chancellor of the Year in 2013 by the All-Africa Students Union. Prof Alabi was in 2016 awarded ‘Officer of the Order of the Volta’ by then president John Dramani Mahama.

-Adomonline