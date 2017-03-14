Apam Accident Death Toll Now 15

Another person, who was involved in the accident that happened at Gomoa Mprumim in the Gomoa West of the Central Region on Sunday has died, bringing the death toll to 15.

A Sprinter bus with registration number GM 1129-16 from Mankessim heading towards Accra collided with an articulated truck with registration GE3282-X from Winneba direction heading towards Mankessim.

Information had it that 12 females and two male died on the spot.

Eleven people, who are in critical condition, are currently receiving treatment at Apam and Winneba Government hospitals respectively while the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue of the same hospitals pending autopsy.

Briefing DAILY GUIDE, the Apam District Police Commander, DSP Cephas Edzeani, stated that the regional police command arrested the 42-year-old driver of the Ford, Francis Donkor, whose irresponsible driving allegedly led to the gory accident.

According to him, Donkor overtook some vehicles and joined right in front of the articulated truck.

DSP Edzeani said driver of the articulated driver, in an attempt to avoid ramming the rear of the ford bus, veered off into the opposite lane and collided with the Sprinter bus.

The Police Commander added that Donkor would soon be arraigned court.

Meanwhile, some family members have been trooping to the hospital to identify the bodies of their relations.

From Sarah Afful, Cape Coast