Antoine Quits Live FM?

Antoine Mensah

Antoine Mensah, host of Route919 on Live FM, according to sources, is on his way out of the EIB Network.

It is readily not clear the reason he is leaving, but sources have confirmed he would be joining the likes of AJ Sarpong, Naa Ashorkor, Sandra Frimpong and Robert Nii Arday Clegg and other prominent personalities who have all resigned from the EIB Group.

The last person to leave was Naa Ashorkor, who is now with The Multimedia Group. Antoine Mensah is the latest to say bye to EIB, but no one knows where he is heading towards.

Meanwhile, what is causing the resignations at EIB still remains unknown.

Antoine Mensah’s radio career started in 2010, hosting 233Live, an entertainment magazine show on Saturdays on the then VIBE 91.9 FM. He hosted the show for two years.

During his stay at the station, he was asked to sit-in for the regular host of Traffic Jam, the station’s drive show. His performance impressed station executives who gave him the job as the regular host of the show.

He hosted the station’s flagship show whilst studying for his first degree at the University of Ghana.

In 2013, Michael Cooke, owner of VIBE FM, agreed on a partnership with Dream Holdings, leading to a name change to LIVE FM. The new team relocated from Ring Road Central (Pyramid House) to Tesano (Dream Holdings Building).

Antoine Mensah stayed on as a member of the ‘new’ station, hosting a number of the station’s flagship shows. He won the worker of the year award during the station’s end-of-year-awards in 2014.

When EIB Network took over the management of the station in early 2015, he was one of the talents asked to stay on by the new owners.

In July 2016, he was appointed as the programmes director of the Adabraka-based station.

Antoine Mensah currently hosts Route919, the station’s drive show on weekdays and ENTLive, an entertainment magazine show on Saturdays.

But unfortunately, he is on his way out.