Another Matron Arrested Over Food Diversion

Madam Mary, a matron at the Begoro Senior High School in the Eastern Region, has also been caught for allegedly diverting food items meant to feed students.

The vigilance of some security officers and teachers of the school led to the seizure of five bags of rice, two bags of beans, three bags of maize, seven packs of Omo detergents and a can of tomato, which she had loaded in a pick-up and leaving campus.

She allegedly admitted to stealing the food items on her arrest last Saturday but later claimed she was sending the items for safekeeping in her house due to the inadequacy of the storeroom in the school’s kitchen.

The matron, who was handed over to the headmaster, has been granted leave while investigations into the matter have started. The headmaster has set up a committee to look into the case but did not give further details.

The seized items are currently in the headmaster’s custody.

According to DAILY GUIDE’s sources, apart from the internal action taken, the case has been reported to the district and Regional Directorate of Education for the necessary action to be taken.

Meanwhile, the youth in Fanteakwa, led by Frank Nuamah, a convenor, are calling on the regional minister to call for the committee report and take the necessary action against the woman.

However, DAILY GUIDE’s attempts to get in touch with the headmaster for reaction on the issue proved futile.

BY Daniel Bampoe