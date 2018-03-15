Another Injunction Rocks The League

Ghana Premier League

An Accra-based football fan, Enoch Niibi Osekan has placed an injunction on the start of the 2017-18 Ghana Premier League season.

The gentleman insists that he is a gracious informant who wants the football association to put its house in order before the start of the new season.

According to the gentleman, he wrote a letter to Fifa in December last year asking them to advise Ghana FA to apply their general regulations in the case involving Ghana FA and Great Olympics since the latter’s petition/protests against Elmina Sharks and Bechem United were wrongfully thrown out.

In a reply sighted by Ashes Gyamera, Fifa responded on February 12, advising that it is purely an internal matter, hence Ghana FA has to do the needful but per Mr. Osekan’s satisfaction, nothing realistic has been done about it.