Annette Danso Grateful To Fans

Talented gospel artiste Annette Danso, popularly known as Annette D, has expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their support, which eventually saw her honoured at the Bass Awards held on Sunday, December 25, at the National Theatre in Accra.

The gospel icon won the alternative reggae/dancehall song of the year award with her popular song titled, ‘Searching’, featuring Bujwu Stingo.

Speaking in an interview with BEATWAVES yesterday in Accra, Annette D said it’s a great surprise and “it is the work of God.”

The gospel artiste, who believes her inclusion in this year’s Bass Awards was as a result of her hard work, commended the organizers of the event for honouring her.

She expressed her profound gratitude to God and all her fans for the immense support she had had since joining the gospel music industry.

“I am saying a big thank you to God for His blessings upon my life. I thank my fans for their support. I am grateful to them,” she added.

Thrilling Annette D, who is among the few gospel musicians in the country who have managed to survive in the industry, said since she joined the industry God has been faithful to her and continues to bless her.

She also thanked Gabriel Ansah, her executive producer as well as radio and television presenters for providing her with the needed platforms on their various networks for the advancement of her musical career.

Annette, who is credited with three albums, is also credited with hit songs such as ‘Eye,’ ‘Tena Yesu Nase,’ ‘Wole Noko,’ ‘Monyi Awurade Aye,’ among others.

As part of her social responsibility, the gospel songstress, in collaboration with the Future Leaders Foundation Network, will on Monday, January 2, organize an event dubbed, “Community Street Party For Kids” at Nungua, a suburb of Accra.

The party will witness performances from gospel music acts such as Gifty Osei, Lady Prempeh, Perppy, Goldmann, Joe Wizzy, Nutty Ranking, Asanquomah, Ras Appiah among others.

By George Clifford Owusu