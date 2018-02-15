Ankaful Hospital Nurses Embark On Strike

Ankaful Hospital

Nurses and Physician Assistants at the Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital have abandoned work until their director is removed.

The staff are accusing the Hospital Director Dr Eugene Dordoye of having poor human relation which is putting their lives in danger.

They are upset with the Health Ministry for failing to fire him for being abusive. Several attempts by the Health Ministry to get the workers to back down on their demand after numerous petitions have failed.

In a letter dated February 14, 2018, the staff said: “For the avoidance of doubt also, we are not asking or insisting that he should be dismissed or that his appointment be terminated.

“What we are asking for is that he should be removed from the Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital and be given the requisite training on people management and effective leadership (as has been suggested by the Fact Finding Committee) before coming back to run the hospital; in order to save us from the physical, emotional and mental torture he has been subjecting us to; as well as to give us a fresh atmosphere to enable us heal our emotional and psychological wounds, as same is being hindered by his continuous presence.”

Below is the full statement:

THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER MENTAL HEALTH AUTHORITY ACCRA

Dear Sir,

REMOVAL OF STAFF FROM DANGER

Please take notice that we the NURSES and PHYSICIAN ASSISTANTS at the Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital wish to remove ourselves from the danger posed to our mental and physical health by the illegal, oppressive, traumatic, degrading, abusive, embarrassing and general egocentric behaviour of the Hospital Director, Dr Eugene Dordoye, with immediate effect.

The specific actions complained of are those contained in:

a. our petition to the Honourable Minister for Health dated 20th October 2017 (copy attached);

b. the Report submitted by the Fact Finding Committee that investigated the goings at the Ankaful Hospital dated 23rd-26 th October 2017 (copy attached); and

c. the subsequent actions of Dr Dordoye from October 2017 to date, including while the mediation efforts aimed at addressing the complaints was on-going.

For the avoidance of doubt, we hereby state clearly that we are not on strike. We are taking this action under section 119 of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651); and accordingly, we are ready to return to work as soon as he is removed from the hospital.

For the avoidance of doubt also, we are not asking or insisting that he should be dismissed or that his appointment be terminated. What we are asking for is that he should be removed from the Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital and be given the requisite training on people management and effective leadership (as has been suggested by the Fact Finding Committee) before coming back to run the hospital; in order to save us from the physical, emotional and mental torture he has been subjecting us to; as well as to give us a fresh atmosphere to enable us heal our emotional and psychological wounds, as same is being hindered by his continuous presence.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE.

Yours faithfully,

Daniel Danso Sarpong Local Chairman, PNG

Malcolm Akatinga All Local Secretary, PNG