Ankaful: Over 200 patients stranded as nurses strike

Staff of the Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital, have locked out their patients in a protest demanding the removal of the hospital’s director, Dr. Eugene Dordoryi, from office.

The nurses say three weeks after they petitioned the Health Ministry and the Ghana Health Service over developments at the facility, nothing has been done about their grievances.

Joy News’ Correspondent, Richard Kwadwo Nyarko who visited the mental health facility Thursday reported the staff as claiming that Dr. Eugene Dordoryi has repeatedly ignored their concerns.

