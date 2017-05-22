Angry Youth Attack Tema Newtown Police Station; Armed Police Deployed

Armed Police personnel deployed

Armed police personnel have been deployed to Tema Newtown over an attack on the police station there by angry youth.

The youth pelted the police station with stones and disrupted its operations as they demanded the arrest and prosecution of a police officer who allegedly shot and killed a resident whilst effecting his arrest two weeks ago.

This is the third time the youth have attacked the Police station over the said incident. The police Monday afternoon fired warning shots and tear gas to disperse the angry mob and arrest their ringleader.

According to an eyewitness, the police was forced to resort to tear gas to maintain law and order due to the precarious nature of the situation.

Speaking to Starr News, the eyewitness said he saw a mob clad in red matching towards the police station.

Meanwhile, the youth of Tema Newtown have vowed to continue their protest until the officer who shot and killed the suspect is arrested.

