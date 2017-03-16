Angry NDC Youth Holds Kwesi Botchwey C’ttee Hostage

The scene at Koforidua

The Kwesi Botchwey-led NDC committee probing the cause of the party’s defeat in the 2016 elections has been held hostage by some angry youth in Koforidua in the Eastern region.

The irate youth who are accusing their regional leadership of causing the party’s defeat in the polls, want them out of an arranged meeting with the committee so they can vent their frustrations.

According to Starr News’ Kojo Ansah, the committee members attempted to flee the chaotic scene at the Eredec hotel, where the meeting is supposed to take place, but have been blocked by the youth.

The committee is touring the ten regions of the country to gather facts on the possible reasons that led to the heavy defeat of the umbrella family and President John Mahama in the 2016 elections.

They are meeting all regional, constituency and branch executives of the party to gather facts. The membership includes the immediate past Speaker of Parliament Edward Doe Adjaho.

-Starrfmonline