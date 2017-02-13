Angry Mortuary Men Storm Cemetary, Seize Corpse

The angry mortuary Men with the Corpse

There was drama at the Tema Community 9 Cemetery on Saturday February 11, 2016 when a popular mortuary man with the Tema General Hospital stormed the burial ground to seize a dead body over an amount of GH¢40 balance.

Reports say the relations were supposed to pay him for services he rendered.

According to some eyewitnesses, the incensed mortuary man in the company of a colleague, while the body was being interred, seized the coffin, opened it, picked out the dressed corpse and started heading back to the mortuary.

According to him, the family of the deceased failed to pay the full amount and while he was busily preparing other bodies for burial, they sneaked the corpse out of the mortuary, headed straight to the cemetery to bury and was ready to proceed to perform the funeral.

The conduct of the mortuary men shocked mourners who had gathered at the graveside to pay their last respect to the deceased. Meanwhile, family elders in the company of some friends managed to save the situation which paved the way for the deceased to be buried.

-Adomonline