Angry Akyem Abuakwa Chiefs Storm BNI Offices Over Galamsey Report

Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II
All the chiefs in Akyem Abuakwa in the Eastern Region are getting ready to visit the offices of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) in Accra to register their displeasure with a report on illegal mining by the security agency which indicts the Okyenhene.
The secretary to Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, DM Ofori-Atta hinted on Adom FM’s Morning Show, ‘Dwaso Nsem’ Monday that the chiefs would be storming the premises of the security agency tomorrow, Tuesday, 9th May, 2017 to ask them to explain why they named their Chief as one who is aiding galamsey activities in the country.
“All the Chiefs in Akyem Abuakwa met yesterday and they were not happy with the report, so we would be marching to the offices of the BNI Director to register our displeasure at the contents…,” DM Ofori-Atta said.
A 31-page report of the BNI cited some chiefs and political figures in the country as being involved in illegal mining.
The report detailed districts in eight out of the 10 Regions of Ghana where galamsey is taking place.
“It is further alleged that, the Okyenhene has constituted a taskforce, as part of its environmental foundation, who allegedly extort monies from illegal miners in the area,” a portion of the report said.
Commenting on the report on Joy News’ current affairs programme, Newsfile, Saturday, Tamale Central Member of Parliament, Inusah Fuseini confirmed that the Okyenhene was indeed involved in galamsey.
The report, the secretary to the Okyenhene said was not accurate as it was based on perception and not any concrete evidence.
“It’s unfortunate that the BNI mentioned Okyenhene’s name…BNI is only out there to denigrate Okyeman and Okyenhene stool, it’s only a subtle attempt at denigrating the stool…,” he said.
And it is against this backdrop that DM Ofori-Atta said the chiefs would be coming to the offices of the BNI to demand explanation to the report.
-Adomonline