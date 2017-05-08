Angry Akyem Abuakwa Chiefs Storm BNI Offices Over Galamsey Report

Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II

All the chiefs in Akyem Abuakwa in the Eastern Region are getting ready to visit the offices of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) in Accra to register their displeasure with a report on illegal mining by the security agency which indicts the Okyenhene.

The secretary to Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, DM Ofori-Atta hinted on Adom FM’s Morning Show, ‘Dwaso Nsem’ Monday that the chiefs would be storming the premises of the security agency tomorrow, Tuesday, 9th May, 2017 to ask them to explain why they named their Chief as one who is aiding galamsey activities in the country.

“All the Chiefs in Akyem Abuakwa met yesterday and they were not happy with the report, so we would be marching to the offices of the BNI Director to register our displeasure at the contents…,” DM Ofori-Atta said.

A 31-page report of the BNI cited some chiefs and political figures in the country as being involved in illegal mining.

The report detailed districts in eight out of the 10 Regions of Ghana where galamsey is taking place.