Angel Obinim Talks Tough  

Bishop Daniel Obinim, Founder of the International God’s Way Church, has questioned the rationale behind his prosecution at an Accra Domestic Violence and Gender-Based Court for flogging his two foster children.

He said it was wrong for him to be dragged before the court over the matter involving the ‘victims’ he sponsors.

Bishop Obinim, who prefers to be called “Angel Obinim,” is in court for unlawfully and physically abusing one Elliasu Obinim, 16 and Gyesiwaah Obinim, 14, his adopted children, before his congregation for engaging in fornication.

Video recording of the act went viral especially on social media, attracting all manner of comments from civil society groups and human right activists.

Bishop Obinim was in the dock with his two other pastors – Kingsley Baah and Solomon Abraham – who had been charged for abetting their senior pastor to abuse the two victims.

But in a surprise interaction with journalists in court yesterday after proceedings, Obinim questioned the essence of the trial, especially when the victims are still living with him in his residence.

Speaking in Twi, he said as translated, “Every week she (victim) goes for anti-natal, you are also making fun of me the one taking care of her in court. Why?”

The International God’s Way Church founder claimed, “Even the judge on the seat is worried, if somebody is worried can you see it on her face?”

He further posited, “It is not fine that even me a pastor, will come and stand in court because I have a discernment spirit; from the look on the face of the woman (judge) you could see it is not her will that Obnim will be here (court).

“We also talked to some of the judges, some even doubt that the children are still with me…….” Angel Obinim added.

He said, “Jesus is my witness; one judge came to my house to have a look at the children and to see the place they sleep, and said the children are still with you and you are in court? I am telling you Jesus Christ is my witness”.

This was after the court, presided over by Mrs. Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, had adjourned the case until February 17, 2017 because the substantive prosecutor, DSP George Amegah, had gone for an Anti-Trafficking Course.

The accused persons are currently on a GH¢10,000 each bail each with one surety, one to be justified.

Earlier DSP Abraham Annor said the complainant is resident of Community 17 at Lashibi, a suburb of Accra.

He said the victims live with Bishop Obinim in his residence in Accra and that on the day of the incident, the Accra branch of the church had a service where the man of God claimed that he had a revelation from God and that the two were engaged in pre-marital sex resulting in Gyesiwaah becoming pregnant.

The police officer stated that Bishop Obinim further indicated that he was directed by the Holy Spirit to chastise them in front of the general congregation and subjected them to serious beatings with his black waist leather belt in the full glare of the congregation.

The prosecution stated that Obinim was assisted by Kingsley and Solomon.

He argued that Kingsley held Gyesiwaah and prevented her from running away while the bishop continued beating her, adding that the girl in the process could not bear the pain and therefore sought refuge with the wife of Obinim, Mrs. Florence Obinim, but her husband ordered the wife to stay aside, which she did.

DSP Annor contended that Solomon then brought back Gyesiwaah for his master to continue beating her.

He said Obinim, assisted by his two associate pastors, continued to physically abuse the two teenagers till they were satisfied before releasing them to their fate.

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson

jeffdegraft44@yahoo.com