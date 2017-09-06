Angel Boss Donates $30,000 Machines To KATH

Dr Kwaku Oteng (in white attire) and Madam Patience Yeboah Ampong and others looking at the equipment

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi has taken delivery of six pieces of patients’ cardiac monitors, valued at US $30,000.

The largesse was made possible following the benevolence of Angel Foundation, a charity organisation of Angel Group of Companies owned by Dr Kwaku Oteng.

The medical equipment are important in administering effective healthcare to patients. Dr Oteng, accompanied by staff of Angel Group of Companies, made the presentation to officials of KATH during a short and colourful ceremony.

He stated that he was informed about KATH’s urgent need of the equipment, hence his donation. According to Dr Oteng, his foundation decided to present some of the equipment to help lessen the huge burden on the top medical facility.

The Angel Foundation’s boss, therefore, used the occasion to passionately appeal to well-to-do people in the society and organisations to also come to the aid of KATH.

It would be recalled that Angel Foundation presented an amount of GH¢100,000 towards the construction of Mother & Bay Unit at KATH recently.

Dr Oteng stated that the largesse would not be a nine-day wonder, indicating that his foundation would continue to support KATH when the need arises.

Madam Patience Yeboah Ampong, Director of Nursing at KATH, thanked Angel Foundation for the timely support, and urged others to also support KATH.

She stated that KATH presently needs US $250,000 worth of the patients’ cardiac monitors, which are very essential in preserving the lives of patients.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi