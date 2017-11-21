Andy Dosty Takes Over Daybreak Hitz On Hitz FM

Andy Dosty

Andy Dosty has taken over as the host of Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM.

He takes over from KMJ, who has filled various roles in the media space over the past two decades.

He has worked with media houses such as Radio Mercury, Otec FM, Peace FM and Hello FM before joining The Multimedia Group, operators of Joy FM, Adom FM, Hitz FM and Asempa FM.

Andy Dosty hosts other shows on Joy FM, Hitz FM and Adom FM. He has interviewed renowned personalities on his radio shows such as Boris Kodjoe, Ace Hood, Freddie Meiway, Gramps Morgan, Carol O’Connor, Kojo Antwi, Daddy Lumba, Sarkodie, Stephanie Benson, among others.

Andy Dosty, born Andrew Amoh, told Myjoyonline.com that “it feels great” to host Daybreak Hitz, which airs from Monday to Friday from 6:00 am to 10:00 am.

He added, “As a morning show host, you have to be a deep thinking individual who has extreme knowledge in his chosen field but it comes with a lot of challenges.”

According to him, “I trust in God to shower His blessings. People felt the difference from the first day I took over so I don’t have to say much.”

Andy Dosty, who is also a musician and actor, started his career as a mobile spinning DJ with a mobile spinning group called Ghetto Boys before moving to Tokyo Sounds and finally to Podium Night Club.

When Andy Dosty started radio disc jockey (DJ) career in 1996, he became very popular within a short time due to his style of play and presentation.

In 2003, Andy was first in the DJ Rothmans Challenge competition in Kumasi and represented the Ashanti Region in the national finals, where he took the second position.

Andy Dosty is a member of Rhyme ‘N’ Reason Foundation, a non-governmental organisation based in Jackson, Mississippi in the US. He is also a fellow of the Teaching Arts Institute (TAI), a teaching organisation focused on the art of social transformation.

As an actor, Andy Dosty has featured in many films and TV series such as ‘Wild World’, ‘Alicia’, ‘Love Comes Back’, ‘Neighbours’ and ‘Afia Schwarzenegger’.

In 2005 Andy Dosty released an All Star feature album titled ‘Seniors’ Club Vol 1’, which featured the likes of Kunta Kinte, Root Eye, Dilute, Lazy Dog, Okomfour Kwadee, Okyeame Kwame and Kwabena Kwabena.

Four singles off the album (Akurase Baa, Wiper, Aden, Die Akosie) gained massive airplay on radio across Ghana.

Andy Dosty is the CEO of the Dosty Child Foundation, a non-governmental educational foundation.

In 2016, he started the 1Ghana Cedi project, depositing one cedi into the accounts set up for one hundred orphans. He is an ambassador for the ‘Hope4Life’ project.

The project focuses on motivating, grooming, mentoring and creating networking platforms for the young generation.