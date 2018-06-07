Anas Video: There’s Grounds For Prosecution – Marietta Brew

Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong

Former Attorney General Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong has said there are grounds for prosecution of the officials who were captured in the investigative piece on Ghana football by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The comment comes as several high profile officials of the Ghana FA including the President of the Association were seen taking bribes from Anas’ men to compromise their decisions on the game and other interests.

The Football Association has said even though it is yet to watch the video, it will not shield any official captured in the investigative piece.

“The GFA wishes to place on record that, there will be no attempt of a cover-up or shield any of our members caught in alleged acts of corruption. The GFA wishes to assure all that as an institution it does not condone any manner of corrupt practices.

“Though the GFA did not commission Tiger Eye PI to undertake this exercise and have not been provided with the opportunity of watching the documentary, we view the allegations circulating in the media very seriously and would wish to take immediate steps to address them,” the FA said in a statement.

Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Thursday, Marietta Brew called on the investigative bodies of the country to demand further details of the Anas work and take actions.

“The investigative bodies will have to do their work. They will have to watch the entire content as I believe there is more. Watching the film, there are issues in there that can be dealt with. The issue of corruption was in there…we also saw people taking cash to influence matches as well. I believe the current AG will pick it up and look into it,” she said.

-Starrfmonline