Anas’ Video On Football ‘Doesn’t Look Good’ – Mahama

Former President John Mahama

Former President John Mahama has described as ‘sad’ content of the investigative piece of undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas on Ghana Football.

Mr. Mahama in a video promo on the expose’ released on Facebook by Anas said the development “does not look good”.

“For many years we have been wondering why the quality of our game keeps going down. Ghana was one of the greatest teams on the continent and internationally…this doesn’t look good, it doesn’t look good, it’s sad,” Mahama said.

The former President is the second high profile person in the country to be used in a promo ahead of the premiering of the investigative piece coming after Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who praised Anas for his work.

“What Anas is doing is very relevant. People should know that what they do in the dark can be exposed. I would encourage him to continue doing what he does,” the Vice President said in a short video released on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Anas has dared maverick politician Kennedy Agyapong to provide evidence to back his claim that he (Anas) is not as clean as he projects of himself.

“They dared those with evidence on corruption to release it. Now we have it. We now dare them to prove their fresh lies with evidence,” Anas wrote on twitter.

The Assin Central MP recently called on President Akufo-Addo to reinstate all the judges who were fired or interdicted or are being prosecuted for corruption after being caught on camera in an undercover documentary by Anas, allegedly taking bribe to warp justice, since, according to him, they were all set up by the journalist.

“I call on President Akufo-Addo to reinstate all the judges because the guy [Anas] enticed them. He used two boys, Ahmed and Rahman, to set the judges up. If you set people up, it is not investigative journalism … and I’ll prove to the whole Ghana that the boy is so corrupt and wicked, evil from the things he has done, bringing institutions that have been built over the years, down for him to be rich.”

