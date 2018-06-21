Anas Video: Gov’t Meeting With FIFA Postponed Indefinitely

The planned meeting between the government of Ghana and officials from FIFA in Accra has been postponed indefinitely, Starrfmonline.com has gathered.

Officials from FIFA were expected in Ghana on Thursday, June 21, ahead of a meeting with the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah to discuss the way forward for football in the country following government’s decision to dissolve the Ghana Football Association.

The government is currently in the process of dissolving the GFA, but FIFA rules oblige member associations to manage their own affairs without any government interference.

The meeting between the two parties became necessary after alleged corruption on the part of FA officials including its former President, Kwesi Nyantakyi which emerged from the exposé done by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The embattled former GFA boss was seen and heard in the investigative piece describing how to make money from a proposed sponsorship deal from a supposed investor.

He also boasted of his relationship with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, suggesting the president and his vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, were susceptible to bribery, and that the two could be influenced with $5 million and $3 million respectively.

Nyantakyi is currently being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service over a charge of defrauding by false pretense.

-Starrfmonline