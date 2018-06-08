Anas Sues Kennedy Agyapong GHC25m For Defamation

Kennedy Agyapong

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has sued the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong for defamation.

He is demanding GH¢25m in damages from the vociferous Member of Parliament who recently launched a fierce campaign against Anas’ work and his person.

Kennedy Agyapong in series of media interviews ahead of the premiering of Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ exposé on corruption in local football dubbed “Number12” accused Anas of entrapping persons captured in the investigative film. He described Anas as very corrupt and alleged that he was fond of taking bribes to exempt some persons he captures in his investigative films.

After releasing photos he purports to be Anas via Net 2 TV which he owns, and putting out a supposed leaked tape to back his claims that Anas is corrupt, Kennedy Agyapong called for the lynching of Anas for his nefarious acts.

Many Ghanaians expressed surprise at Mr Agyapong’s efforts to discredit Anas’ work ahead of the public viewing of the latest documentary, but that was understood after it emerged that Mr Agyapong’s name had been mentioned in that video.

Ghana President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi was caught in the secret video describing Kennedy Agyapong as a very influential person in the government and thus needed to be convinced to join in their deal to prevent any opposition.

Mr. Nyantakyi was also heard telling undercover reporters that the Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, was the Assin Central MP’s pick.

“The guy who is there [at the Transport Ministry], Asiamah; that is his [Kennedy Agyapong’s] small boy,” Kwesi Nyantakyi said.

According to him, this was based on information from the Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Anthony Karbo.

“So, he [Karbo] mentioned that they wanted to make him [Kennedy Agyapong] a minister because of the contribution he made to the campaign. [Kennedy Agyapong] says he cannot be a minister because he is not a disciplined person to be a minister.But they [the government] gave him a ministry. They created a ministry and gave it to him and he nominated somebody as the minister. Yes, Ministry of Transport.”

Kennedy Agyapong’s influence also compelled Kwesi Nyantakyi to list him as one of the people investors need to pay off to dominate Ghana.

“There is a man called Kennedy Agyapong. He is an MP. He is one of the biggest financiers of the NPP. He is very loud. He owns OMAN FM and NET2 TV. He is criticising the government, his own government, yes. He wants to control everything.”

“…because of the ways he put into the campaign, nobody can call him to order. They will be begging him when he is insulting them. So Karbo was saying that after the president and the vice president, we should involve him [Kennedy Agyapong],” Kwesi Nyantakyi told the undercover team.

It is unclear if Kennedy Agyapong knew about these claims, but his media tirades against Anas led some to believe he was panicking.

Meanwhile, Kennedy Agyapong is yet to speak publicly, following the premiering of the investigative film.

-Citifmonline