Anas Is Fake …Says Nyaho Tamakloe

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

Former Chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has described investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas as a dishonest character who can easily be bribed to compromise his investigative work.

According to the Hearts of Oak director, the acclaimed undercover journalist has lost credibility and should not be taken serious by Ghanaians as he doesn’t do genuine investigations.

The elder statesman chided Anas for allowing the president, Nana Akufo-Addo, his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former presidents Jerry Rawlings and John Kufuor and some officials in government the first view of his documentary on alleged corruption in Ghana football.

He said the move was improper and that no one – regardless of their status – should have been allowed to watch the documentary before it was shown to the general public.

Speaking to Bola Ray on Starr Chat on Starr FM, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe who’s Ghana’s former Ambassador to Serbia stated that the integrity of the work by Anas is in question.

“…The people of this country are not fools, at least I’m not a fool. He should give us a break with that fake so-called investigation that he’s been making, he is fake. I’m telling you that Anas is fake, initially, people believed in him including myself, but he’s so fake. I mean how can you come out with such serious investigations and then you disclose it to people, in fact, it was a topic for discussion on the air before it came out finally.”

Kasapaonline