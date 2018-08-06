Anas’ #12 Exposé: Referees Association Suspends 74 Members

A total of Seventy-four (74) referees have been suspended by the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG).
The named referees were captured in the recent video documentary detailing corruption in football by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas titled “Number 12 : When Misconduct & Greed Become the Norm”.
A statement by the Association on Sunday said the decision affected some FIFA referees, Assistant FIFA referees, Premier League referees and retired referees.
The referees, the statement said, “have been provisionally suspended pending the final determination of their case by the Disciplinary Committee of RAG”.
Below is the statement
The Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) wishes to inform all stakeholders of the game of football and the general public that the underlisted Referees, Assistants Referees and Retired Referees whose names came up in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposé have been provisionally suspended pending the final determination of their case by the Disciplinary Committee of RAG.
FIFA REFEREES
- Prosper Adii
- Issaka Afful
- Reginald Lathbridge
- Nathan Anafo
- Cecil Amatey Fleischer
- Adaari Latif
ASSISTANT FIFA REFEREES
- Dawood Ouedraogo
- Ibrahim Adam Badiu
- Eric Nantiere
- S. Malik
- David Adjin
- David Laryea
- Theresa Akogyam
PREMIER REFEREES
- Yaw Ametepey
- Dally Gagba
- William Agbovi
- Sylvester Adzoku
- B. Bortey
- Nuhu Liman
- Mclord Arhin
- Emmanuel Ansah
- Amofa Sarkodiee
- Justice Adu Poku
- Timothy Obuobisa
- Wiseman Ghansah
- Prince Amoah
- Samuel Sukah
- Samuel Kyeremeh
- Otis Oppong
- Awal Mohammed
- Daniel Dogbetor
- Uriah Glah
- Eku Boateng
- Solomon Mordey
PREMIER ASSISTANT REFEREES
- Alhassan yahaya
- Haruna Bawa
- Safo Adade
- Samuel Borquaye
- Samuel Opoku Boateng
- Alhassan Badiu
- Ben Wormawor
- Emurana Salifu
- Joseph Ayambila
- Salifu Rahman
- Samuel Asiedu
- Joseph Sey
- Ashitey Armah
- Jason Nunoo
- Philip Darko
- Ashong Ibrahim
- Augustine Akugri
- Ben Samari
- Kennedy Bentil
- Freeman Awulo
- Nii Kotey Kotei
DIVISION ONE REFEREES
- Heyford Adehe
- Dickson Wellington
- Abraham Poku
- Prince Coffie
DIVISION ONE ASSISTANT REFEREES
- Saviour Amevor
- Atsu Dogbey
- Charles Abloh
- Daniel Diawu
- Joseph Laryea
- B. Quaye
WOMEN LEAGUE
- Fulera Iddrisu Bamie
- Eugenia Asigri
- Richlove Awuah
- Esther Awo Detse
RETIRED REFEREES
- Leanier Addy
- A. Quaye
- Wellington Joseph
- Umar Teni
- Charles Dowuona
KWAO SAMPSON
DEPUTY GENERAL SECRETARY
Source: 3news.com