Anas’ #12 Exposé: Referees Association Suspends 74 Members

August 6, 2018

A total of Seventy-four (74)  referees have been suspended by the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG).

The named referees were captured in the recent video documentary detailing corruption in football by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas titled “Number 12 : When Misconduct & Greed Become the Norm”.

A statement by the Association on Sunday said the decision affected some FIFA referees, Assistant FIFA referees, Premier League referees and retired referees.

The referees, the statement said, “have been provisionally suspended pending the final determination of their case by the Disciplinary Committee of RAG”.

Below is the statement

The Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) wishes to inform all stakeholders of the game of football and the general public that the underlisted Referees, Assistants Referees and Retired Referees whose names came up in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposé have been provisionally suspended pending the final determination of their case by the Disciplinary Committee of RAG.

FIFA REFEREES

  1. Prosper Adii
  2. Issaka Afful
  3. Reginald Lathbridge
  4. Nathan Anafo
  5. Cecil Amatey Fleischer
  6. Adaari Latif

ASSISTANT FIFA REFEREES

  1. Dawood Ouedraogo
  2. Ibrahim Adam Badiu
  3. Eric Nantiere
  4. S. Malik
  5. David Adjin
  6. David Laryea
  7. Theresa Akogyam

PREMIER REFEREES

  1. Yaw Ametepey
  2. Dally Gagba
  3. William Agbovi
  4. Sylvester Adzoku
  5. B. Bortey
  6. Nuhu Liman
  7. Mclord Arhin
  8. Emmanuel Ansah
  9. Amofa Sarkodiee
  10. Justice Adu Poku
  11. Timothy Obuobisa
  12. Wiseman Ghansah
  13. Prince Amoah
  14. Samuel Sukah
  15. Samuel Kyeremeh
  16. Otis Oppong
  17. Awal Mohammed
  18. Daniel Dogbetor
  19. Uriah Glah
  20. Eku Boateng
  21. Solomon Mordey

PREMIER ASSISTANT REFEREES

  1. Alhassan yahaya
  2. Haruna Bawa
  3. Safo Adade
  4. Samuel Borquaye
  5. Samuel Opoku Boateng
  6. Alhassan Badiu
  7. Ben Wormawor
  8. Emurana Salifu
  9. Joseph Ayambila
  10. Salifu Rahman
  11. Samuel Asiedu
  12. Joseph Sey
  13. Ashitey Armah
  14. Jason Nunoo
  15. Philip Darko
  16. Ashong Ibrahim
  17. Augustine Akugri
  18. Ben Samari
  19. Kennedy Bentil
  20. Freeman Awulo
  21. Nii Kotey Kotei

DIVISION ONE REFEREES

  1. Heyford Adehe
  2. Dickson Wellington
  3. Abraham Poku
  4. Prince Coffie

DIVISION ONE ASSISTANT REFEREES

  1. Saviour Amevor
  2. Atsu Dogbey
  3. Charles Abloh
  4. Daniel Diawu
  5. Joseph Laryea
  6. B. Quaye

WOMEN LEAGUE

    1. Fulera Iddrisu Bamie
    2. Eugenia Asigri
    3. Richlove Awuah
    4. Esther Awo Detse

RETIRED REFEREES

  1. Leanier Addy
  2. A. Quaye
  3. Wellington Joseph
  4. Umar Teni
  5. Charles Dowuona

KWAO SAMPSON

DEPUTY GENERAL SECRETARY

 

Source: 3news.com

