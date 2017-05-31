Anaba Goes To Court

The embattled Medical Director of the Ridge Regional Hospital, Dr Thomas Anaba, has gone through with his word to sue the government over his dismissal.

In a writ filed at the Supreme Court, Dr Anaba prayed the court to issue an “order declaring that the decision of the minister of health contained in the letter dated 10th May 2017 was unlawful and therefore null and void and of no effect whatsoever”.

He also asked for an “order reinstating the applicant to the position of medical director, Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge in Ghana Health Service or to an equivalent position in the Ghana Health Service without a reduction in the rank and other conditions of service”.

Dr Anaba’s appointment was supposed to last till 2020, and had the option to re-apply but has been revoked by Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu.

According to the minister, Dr Anaba who was appointed by former President John Mahama is no longer useful at the facility.

“I transferred him because he is no longer useful for me to manage the new facility… he can never refuse to leave that position, let him so try it… we will take over our place. We have not employed him, he is a Lecturer at the University so he should go back to the University to lecture because they are still paying him, and if they are not in need of him, they wouldn’t be still paying him,” he told a local radio station.

“However, I have requested for explanations why they dismissed me while I’m planning to either handover if they want or I continue. Medical directors are not appointed by director generals or ministers. They are appointed by a council and we don’t have a council and besides you have to be interviewed,” Dr Anaba explained.

“I have written to my legal team and we have written to them and we are giving ourselves sometime to follow,” he was quoted.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri