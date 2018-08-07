Amunike Lands Tanzania Job

Emmanuel Amunike

Tanzania unveiled former Nigeria international, Emmanuel Amunike, as their new head coach yesterday.

The Tanzania Football Federation confirmed the appointment on their official Twitter handle, with Amunike being unveiled by TFF President, Wallace Karia, in Dar es Salaam.

The 47-year-old, who has been without job since leaving Sudan’s Al Khartoum SC in March, has signed a two-year deal with the East Africans, replacing Salum Mayanga.

Amunike won the African Cup of Nations with Nigeria in 1994 and the Olympic gold with the Super Eagles two years later.

During his playing career, he featured for the likes of SC Zamalek, Sporting Lisbon and Barcelona, although injuries prevented him from truly realising his potential in Catalonia.

The former wideman began his coaching career with Nigeria’s U-17 team in 2014 and won the U-17 World Cup a year later.

He’s subsequently held appointments at various other youth levels.

Amunike’s primary task will be to qualify Tanzania for the 2019 AFCON, they were held by Lesotho in their opening qualifier, and will also face Uganda and Cape Verde in a tricky qualifying group.